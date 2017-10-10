Florida’s favorite Halloween Candy is…

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re breaking down the top favorite candies in every state and Florida has a sweet surprise.

Florida’s favorite Halloween Candy is… Skittles!

The fruity treat is followed by Snickers in second and Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups in third.

Candystore.com said the data comes from 10 years of candy sales (2007-2016), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Check out all the top Halloween candies for every state on the map below.

