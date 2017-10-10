Florida Legislature looks at combating opioid epidemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Legislature has started to look at ways to combat the state’s opioid epidemic.
The Senate’s Health Policy Committee held a hearing on Tuesday where professionals from law enforcement, emergency services and treatment centers testified about their experiences.
Gov. Rick Scott – who declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency in May – has proposed over $50 million in funding. Scott also proposed legislation last month that would place a three-day limit on prescribed opioids and require all health care professionals to participate in a statewide database that monitors prescriptions.
Volusia County sheriff Michael Chitwood told the committee that the state needs to take a task force approach statewide like it has done with child pornography.
