Florida Gators to debut alternative alligator-inspired uniforms

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Gators plan to debut their alternative alligator-inspired uniforms during Saturday’s home football game.

That seems fitting for “The Swamp.”

It comes 25 years after Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium took the nickname.

The swamp-green uniforms were designed by Nike to have the look and feel of an alligator. The process took 18 months.

This will be the first time in school history that the Gators stray from their signature orange and blue look.

Matching sideline apparel from Nike is also available.

The Gators take on Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Gators have won three national championships and eight SEC titles in the 108-season history of Florida football.

