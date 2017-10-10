Florida Democrats roll out proposed hurricane legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Democratic lawmakers are rolling out a package of bills to address problems exposed during Hurricane Irma.

The bills will include proposed legislation to require more stringent oversight of nursing homes and their emergency plans. That’s a response to the 14 who died after the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills lost power to its air conditioner.

Other bills would prohibit employers from firing employees in hurricane evacuation zones who flee storms and don’t show up to work and automatically suspend all Florida roadway tolls once a state of emergency is declared.

Another bill would require charter schools to serve as hurricane shelters, like other public schools do.

