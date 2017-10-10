LIVE: Firefighters on scene of fully involved house fire in New Port Richey, people trapped in home

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County firefighters are on scene of a fully involved house fire in New Port Richey on Tuesday.
The home is on Leisure Lane.
Occupants are trapped on the second floor.
The New Port Richey Fire Department is on scene.
Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.
