Find best Tampa Bay area to trick-or-treat with Halloween ‘Treat Map’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While trick or treating is always a blast, sometimes it’s tough to tell where you’ll be able to hit the most houses in one area.

But, not anymore.

Nextdoor’s Halloween Treat Map is here to help out Tampa Bay neighborhoods have the sweetest and spookiest Halloween yet!

Here’s how the treat map works:

  • First, if you’re giving away goodies this year, grab your phone and pull up the map to mark your home with a candy corn to let neighbors know you’re open for business.
  • Then, no more walking up to a dark house wondering if there’s a spooky treat inside, just explore the map and see which area has the most candy giving houses in a row to plan your route.

This map helps more than 150,000 neighborhoods nationwide find the best streets for treats.

There is even an option to search for those spooky haunted houses, throughout your neighborhood. Click here to use the map.

