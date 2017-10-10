Fall Baking Tips

How to ‘spice’ up your pumpkin bread

– Use a decorative loaf pan with pumpkins

– Add pumpkin seeds to the top

– Simple to do and doesn’t require much more effort

How to decorate your apple pie

– Make an apple pie like you normally would

– Use the extra crust and cut out leaves, pumpkins, apples etc. with a small cookie cutter to decorate the crust.

– Can also use mini letter cookie cutters to cut words into your pie… like Happy Fall.

DIY Maple Donuts

– Bake your donuts, then you don’t have to deal with hot oil etc. much easier… and then the kids can help.

– Frost with a homemade maple glaze and decorate with sprinkles

