Fall Baking Tips

How to ‘spice’ up your pumpkin bread

–       Use a decorative loaf pan with pumpkins

–       Add pumpkin seeds to the top

–       Simple to do and doesn’t require much more effort

 

How to decorate your apple pie

–       Make an apple pie like you normally would

–       Use the extra crust and cut out leaves, pumpkins, apples etc. with a small cookie cutter to decorate the crust.

–       Can also use mini letter cookie cutters to cut words into your pie… like Happy Fall.

 

 

 

DIY Maple Donuts

–       Bake your donuts, then you don’t have to deal with hot oil etc. much easier… and then the kids can help.

–       Frost with a homemade maple glaze and decorate with sprinkles

For more baking tips go to:

http://www.thepreppyhostess.com

