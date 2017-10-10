Fall Baking Tips

How to ‘spice’ up your pumpkin bread
– Use a decorative loaf pan with pumpkins
– Add pumpkin seeds to the top
– Simple to do and doesn’t require much more effort
How to decorate your apple pie
– Make an apple pie like you normally would
– Use the extra crust and cut out leaves, pumpkins, apples etc. with a small cookie cutter to decorate the crust.
– Can also use mini letter cookie cutters to cut words into your pie… like Happy Fall.
DIY Maple Donuts
– Bake your donuts, then you don’t have to deal with hot oil etc. much easier… and then the kids can help.
– Frost with a homemade maple glaze and decorate with sprinkles
