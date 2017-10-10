Epic new drop slide coming to Adventure Island Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Enjoy the slide of your life at Adventure Island Tampa Bay’s new epic drop slide, Vanish Point.

The park said the slide was inspired by the point on a wave where water and gravity form a perfect partnership. On the slide, the crest of the 70-foot tower challenges you with two 425-feet wave paths.

Step into one of two skyboxes, and face your fears as the floor disappears beneath you. Or, get horizontal on a 455-foot long slide ending with a high-speed finale.

“These unique ride paths give guests options on how they want their thrills delivered,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “Whether you choose to have the floor drop from beneath your feet, or race to the bottom on a looped slide, the only way down once you get to the top is a wild ride that gets your heart pumping.”

The new Vanish Point slide opens in March 2018.

