DIY black cat pumpkins

Materials Needed

1. Faux pumpkins of various sizes and shapes

2. Hot glue gun and glue sticks

3. Black paint

4. Foam paintbrush

5. Scissors

6. Black craft foam

7. Medium-tipped white paint marker

8. White craft paint

9. Small craft paintbrush

10. Gray and light brown pipe cleaners

11. Felt (light gray, light brown or red)

12. Black marker

Directions

1. Cover pumpkins with three coats of black exterior paint, allowing paint to dry fully between coats.

2. Time to create the ears and eyes! Use scissors to cut two arrow-shaped ears out of a piece of black craft foam. Use a kitchen knife to cut a small slot in the top of the pumpkin to fit the ears. Apply a dab of hot glue to ear tabs’ back side then insert them into the ear slots. Use a white paint pen to draw on angled cat eyes then fill them in using the paint pen or a small paintbrush and white craft paint.

3. Next, create and attach the nose and whiskers. To create a nose, use a black marker to draw an arch on one corner of a felt sheet, then cut along the marked line. Apply a dab of hot glue to the center of the nose only and secure it to the pumpkin just below the eyes. Cut three pipe cleaners in half and use hot glue to attach them to the pumpkin under the edges of the felt nose. Using a faux pumpkin ensures you can display your crafty kitties year after year — just store them somewhere relatively cool to prevent the hot glue from melting.