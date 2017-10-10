Clearwater Marine Aquarium throws big birthday bash for Winter and Hope the dolphins

By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — When it comes to Tampa Bay area A-list celebrities, it doesn’t get any bigger or better than Winter and Hope the dolphins. So the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is throwing them a big birthday bubble bash to celebrate Winter’s 12th and Hope’s 7th birthday.

“They are rescued five years and one day apart and they are doing great. They have a good attitude. They play together but every once in a while they need their space and that’s fine too. Dolphins got a little bit of an attitude but we like them that way,” said Clearwater Marine Aquarium Animal Care Specialist John Widick.

People came from all over the United States to send well wishes to the two celebrity movie stars.

“I would tell them that they are amazing and Winter, shoutout to you girl. You have no tail and you are still swimming and that is crazy. And just keep going. Keep doing you. I mean Happy Birthday. Another year, another dollar,” said Sarah Howard, who is visiting from Buffalo New York.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will celebrate Winter and Hopes birthday’s for ten days through Monday, October 16.

Children 12 years and under who bring a recyclable birthday card to the aquarium will get into the park for a discounted rate.

You can visit this website to find out more about the birthday bubble bash and what you can do to help the girls celebrate the week.

