Carrie Fisher’s dog enjoys watching mom in ‘The Last Jedi’ trailer

(WFLA) — Gary Fisher, the dog, truly loves everything Star Wars related — as does the internet.
And what’s even better, Gary was attentively watching mama Carrie Fisher in the “The Last Jedi” trailer that dropped on Monday.
The photo of Carrie Fisher’s beloved French bulldog was posted on his “official” Instagram account. The caption said, “Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom#garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans#garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars.”
Absolutely adorable!
