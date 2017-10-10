Carrie Fisher’s dog enjoys watching mom in ‘The Last Jedi’ trailer

(WFLA) — Gary Fisher, the dog, truly loves everything Star Wars related — as does the internet.

And what’s even better, Gary was attentively watching mama Carrie Fisher in the “The Last Jedi” trailer that dropped on Monday.

Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars A post shared by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Oct 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

The photo of Carrie Fisher’s beloved French bulldog was posted on his “official” Instagram account. The caption said, “Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom#garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans#garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars.”

Absolutely adorable!

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD