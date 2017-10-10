Belgian farmer grows Europe’s heaviest pumpkin

WFLA/NBC Published: Updated:

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany (WFLA/NBC) – The heaviest pumpkin in Europe was crowned on Sunday.

The pumpkin’s coronation was held in Ludwigsburg, Germany during the annual pumpkin festival.

A Belgian farmer earned the championship title with his pumpkin which weighed in at more than 2,200 pounds.

The winning pumpkin grew over 100 days, gaining up to 65 pounds per day.

The pumpkin needed almost 300 gallons of water a day to grow in the summer heat.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s