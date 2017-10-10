Belgian farmer grows Europe’s heaviest pumpkin

LUDWIGSBURG, Germany (WFLA/NBC) – The heaviest pumpkin in Europe was crowned on Sunday.

The pumpkin’s coronation was held in Ludwigsburg, Germany during the annual pumpkin festival.

A Belgian farmer earned the championship title with his pumpkin which weighed in at more than 2,200 pounds.

The winning pumpkin grew over 100 days, gaining up to 65 pounds per day.

The pumpkin needed almost 300 gallons of water a day to grow in the summer heat.

