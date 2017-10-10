$25,000 reward for info about missing 14-year-old Jabez Spann

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A $25,000 reward is being offered for information about the disappearance of Jabez Spann, 14.

The Sarasota Police Department, FBI Tampa Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are trying to figure out what happened to the missing teen.

The Sarasota boy vanished without a trace on Labor Day.

Spann’s family, friends are still searching and spreading word of the 14-year-old’s disappearance as detectives try to figure out the exact circumstances that led to it.

Dozens of volunteers in Sarasota spent Sunday trying to piece together clues, searching through the woods near the 2800 block of Newton Boulevard in Sarasota.

Spann was last seen in the 1500 block of 23rd Street before Hurricane Irma hit the area. He is 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a turquoise shirt.

Spann’s grandmother, who he lives with, made a tearful plea to the public to help bring him home.

“Please, please bring him back home,” she said. “The house is so empty without him. He’s my baby. Please, I’m begging you.”

The FBI is contributing $19,000, FDLE is contributing $5,000 and the Sarasota Police Department is contributing $1,000 for a total of $25,000 in reward money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-361-TIPS (8477) or 911.

