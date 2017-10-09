Will Indigenous People’s Day replace Columbus Day in Tampa Bay?

FILE- In this Oct. 14, 1996, file photo, a model of the “Santa Maria,” one of Christopher Columbus’ three ships, is pulled up New York’s Fifth Avenue in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral during the 56th Columbus Day Parade. A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day has new momentum but the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also prompted howls of outrage from some Italian Americans, who say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive, too. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — On October 9 we celebrate Columbus Day, but some are hoping the day will start to go by a new name.

Columbus your ship may have sailed, Indigenous People’s Day is picking up steam.

A day honoring Christopher Columbus is being renamed in many states to recognize Native Americans and the negative impacts brought with the discovery of the New World.

Los Angeles County was one of the biggest of many to adopt the new name, including Austin, Texas, San Francisco, Seattle and Denver.

Activists are justifying this name change because they view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for the native people.

Activists say their goal is not to erase history, but about gain a better understanding of it.

But Italian-Americans say eliminating Columbus Day is culturally insensitive to them because today they celebrate their ethnic pride.

The conversation has erupted online from both people who are against the name change and others who are set to say “arrivederci” to Christopher Columbus.

