Waterspout forms in swimming pool at Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Waterspouts typically form in the ocean or Gulf of Mexico, but this weekend one formed in a swimming pool, thanks Hurricane Nate.

The video was taken at a hotel pool in Panama City Beach, Florida on Sunday.

It shows what appears to be a waterspout spinning around.

Nate was a Category 1 when it came ashore for the second time near Biloxi, Mississippi.

A waterspout forms from the bottom and builds upward.

Tropical Depression 17 has now formed. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30. See the list of 2017 named storms here.

