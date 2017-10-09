WATCH: Young football fan has adorably snarky lesson for Panthers QB Cam Newton

PHILADELPHIA (NBC NEWS) — A young, but well-studied Philadelphia Eagles fan is having some fun schooling Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on his remarks.

Newton made headlines last week when he smirked and said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny” when a female sports journalist asked him a question.

He later apologized.

Eagles fan Reese still made a point with her pointed video that her dad helped her create.

“OK Cam, pay attention, ’cause I’m only going to say this once. This is a corner route. This is a slant route. This is a post, up and over, this one’s called a comeback route. Cam, why you wearing the same clothes as my grandma? That’s weird.

This is called a flat ’cause you see a little, it goes a little bit up and over. This is a flag route. You knows, I think real boys fall on the football.

This is a curl. My hair curls when it rains. This one’s called an out route. And this one’s called a dig. This is a unicorn, it’s a very good unicorn.

Cam, if you forget any of these, the Eagles are going to show you on Thursday Night Football. Touchdown Alshon Jeffery, yay!!”

Reese’s dad says they appreciated Newton’s apology – they just wanted to let him know that female Eagles fans know their football.