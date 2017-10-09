Volunteers to search for missing Sarasota teen on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA/SNN) – Volunteers are needed to search for a missing 14-year-old Sarasota boy on Sunday.

Jabez Spann has been missing since Labor Day.

The Sarasota Police Department is helping search for Spann.

Family and friends, as well as law enforcement, are pleading for anyone with information on his whereabouts to step forward.

Community activist Wayne Washington says the community will continue to retrace their steps in the search as well as searching other areas.

Volunteers will meet at the Newtown Estates, located at 2800 Newtown Boulevard.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES