Tropical Depression 17 forms, no threat to U.S.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 17 has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

“TD 17 formed in the central Atlantic Ocean this morning. It should strengthen to Tropical Storm Ophelia, but it poses no threat to the U.S. or any land.” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

TD 17 is about 875 miles west-southwest of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

TD17 is moving at a speed of 3 mph.

