‘The Devil Wears Prada’ to make its debut on Broadway

(WFLA) — Fashionistas, get ready! “The Devil Wears Prada” is headed to Broadway, with a big name behind the scenes.

Producer Kevin McCollum has reportedly been working on this project for two years, but now our dreams are finally coming true.

Elton John has signed on to create the music, for the show based on the 2003 novel and the 2006 film.

The binge-worthy chick flick follows college grad Andy Sachs who wants to be a serious reporter, but she lands a job at Runway, a fashion magazine, and her life changes forever.

There is no word on when the musical is set to debut, but grab your red heels because the devil is coming.

