Texas Tech University on lockdown following shooting at campus police department

LUBBOCK, Texas (WFLA) – Texas Tech University is on lockdown following a shooting at the campus police department.

The school tweeted about the lockdown Monday night.

The tweet says the shooter is still at large and everyone on campus should take shelter.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available.

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES