Ten Days in the Valley

Jane Sadler is the overworked producer of a controversial show about law enforcement. Already spread thin between work and a separation from her husband, she’s dealt a brutal blow when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. The line between her personal life and the show blurs more than she ever thought possible as she wades through the devastating mystery of her daughter’s disappearance. She discovers that everyone seems to have a secret, and there is no longer anyone she can truly trust.

