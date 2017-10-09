Ten Days in the Valley

Jane Sadler is the overworked producer of a controversial show about law enforcement. Already spread thin between work and a separation from her husband, she’s dealt a brutal blow when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. The line between her personal life and the show blurs more than she ever thought possible as she wades through the devastating mystery of her daughter’s disappearance. She discovers that everyone seems to have a secret, and there is no longer anyone she can truly trust.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.