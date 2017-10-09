Tampa pharmacist arrested for sexually battering woman he met on Tinder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pharmacist for St. Joseph’s Hospital is facing a sexual battery charge after police say he had sex with a woman who was physically helpless.

Tampa police say 27-year-old Robert Woods met the victim on Tinder and then met her at the District Tavern in Tampa.

After the victim had one beer at the District Tavern, she agreed to go upstairs to Woods’ apartment in the same building for a party he said he was having with friends. The victim says when they got to the apartment, no one else was there.

Woods then poured the woman a shot of what she believed to be absinthe, and offered to play a game that required her to catch a balloon without letting it hit the ground. When Woods spiked the balloon on the ground, the victim had to take the shot. The woman says she did not see Woods take a shot.

The victim then went out on the balcony to smoke a cigarette while Woods went to the bathroom. According to police, the woman has no recollection of what happened after she was on the balcony.

According to the arrest report, the next thing the victim remembers is being woken up suddenly naked in Woods’ bed.

Police say Woods admitted to the woman that he had sex with her. When the victim said she didn’t remember anything, Woods told her, “that’s okay.” According to police, Woods then had sex with the woman again. She told officers she was still inebriated at the time from whatever she ingested.

After the woman got dressed, she tried to leave in her car but backed into a fence and couldn’t figure out the ticket machine for the parking garage she was in. She told officers she was so inebriated she felt like she had been drugged with an unknown substance.

The victim then went to the hospital’s crisis center where a sex assault kit was completed.

When the woman messaged Woods to find out what she had been given, police say he replied with, “Are you alive?” After the victim told him she was “barely alive,” Woods stopped talking to her and deleted her from his Tinder and social media account.

Woods was arrested after investigators determined the woman was helpless and unable to give consent to have sex. The victim also found bruises and scrapes on her body that weren’t there before she “blacked out.” Police say she also found what appeared to be two injection sites on the left side of her neck that were not there before she met Woods.