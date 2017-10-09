St. Pete clinic needs volunteers, donations following Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been a month since Hurricane Irma stopped through the Bay area and the St. Petersburg Free Clinic is still struggling to get donations back up to where they were before the storm.

The clinic helps more than fifty thousand people a month but since the storm that number has gone up. They need help from the public in the form of money donations, Non-perishable food and volunteers to help sort out the food.

“We have an Amazon Wish List so if you wonder what are the best things to give us you can go on Amazon and buy directly and it will be delivered here or you can use that as a shopping list for yourself to know what kinds of things are the most helpful,” said St. Petersburg Free Clinic Executive Director Beth Houghton.

Without the help from the public the clinic’s programs like the Pack-A-Sack which feeds close to a thousand students over the weekend will suffer.

