Several locations for temporary food stamps set to open across Tampa Bay area after Irma

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s one day left to apply for temporary food stamps in Hillsborough County, but those who aren’t able to apply will still be able to do so in neighboring counties.

Thousands of families were stuck in mile-long traffic for hours outside Plant City Stadium for the third day in a row.

People are lining up to qualify for temporary food stamps after big losses during Hurricane Irma.

So far, the Department of Children and Families Services’ “Food for Florida” program has already helped more than 20,000 families in Hillsborough County.

“We’re taxpayers and we’re retired so you take care of the community and the community takes care of you,” said Alfreddie Levine, a Navy veteran and retired Tampa firefighter who is seeking assistance.

People currently receiving SNAP benefits are not eligible for relief benefits, officials say.

You’re encouraged to pre-register online in order to shorten the wait time inside the facility.

Those who qualify will leave the site with an EBT card with two months of funding, officials say.

“Once you get into this building, you’re in and out typically within 5 or 10 minutes especially if you pre-register,” says Terry Field, a department spokesperson.

Field says there aren’t any plans to open more sites in Hillsborough County but residents can go to the closest location in another county to apply.

Locations in other counties include (All sites open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Hernando County until 10/11

Hernando County Fairgrounds

Myrtis Evelyn Chapman Bldg

6436 Broad Street

Brooksville, FL 34601

Sarasota County 10/13 – 10/17

Westfield Sarasota Square

8201 S. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 35238

Polk County 10/14 – 10/18

RP Funding Building

701 W Lime Street

Lakeland, FL 33815

Manatee County 10/15 – 10/17

Desoto Square Mall

303 301 Blvd.

W. Bradenton, FL 34205

Pasco County 10/22 – 10/25

Land O’Lakes

3032 Collier Parkway

Land O’Lakes, FL