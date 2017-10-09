Orlando City Council to discuss future of Pulse memorial

WESH Published:
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Marco Quiroga, who works to support LGBTQ and social-justice causes in central Florida, reflects in front of one of the memorials at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla. A year after the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the city's gay Latinos are trying to build up their community by forming support groups, seeking seats at the tables of power and creating a foundation to champion gays and Latinos. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The city of Orlando is set to approve a new fence and other improvements to the memorial outside of the Pulse nightclub.

The city plans to replace a chain linked fence that was put in place by the Federal Bureau of Investigation during their investigation into the shooting.

It has since turned into a tribute wall for the 49 victims.

The replacement fence would be “more durable and artistic” and incorporate tribute murals.

The redesign would also secure the Pulse sign and include seating for those who visit, and an organized location for people to leave offerings on a perforated wall structure.

Those details are all part of the Temporary Use Permit the City Council is set to approve today.

Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma and the One Pulse Foundation are the ones who produced the interim plans. Lighting, landscaping and parking are in the improvements package too.

As is, the proposal would last up to two years, while a design for a permanent memorial is worked on. The temporary provisions could be extended for up to three years.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s