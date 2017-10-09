Orlando City Council to discuss future of Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The city of Orlando is set to approve a new fence and other improvements to the memorial outside of the Pulse nightclub.

The city plans to replace a chain linked fence that was put in place by the Federal Bureau of Investigation during their investigation into the shooting.

It has since turned into a tribute wall for the 49 victims.

The replacement fence would be “more durable and artistic” and incorporate tribute murals.

The redesign would also secure the Pulse sign and include seating for those who visit, and an organized location for people to leave offerings on a perforated wall structure.

Those details are all part of the Temporary Use Permit the City Council is set to approve today.

Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma and the One Pulse Foundation are the ones who produced the interim plans. Lighting, landscaping and parking are in the improvements package too.

As is, the proposal would last up to two years, while a design for a permanent memorial is worked on. The temporary provisions could be extended for up to three years.

