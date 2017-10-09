Orange Co. mom leaves child alone in vehicle during jail visit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a 21-year-old Orange County woman left her 3-year-old child alone in a vehicle while she visited an inmate at a jail.

Local news outlets say Rachael Etienne was charged with child neglect on Sunday.

Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said corrections officials found the child while making rounds at the jail.

The car was locked, turned off and the windows were slightly opened.

The temperature in Orlando at the time was 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

An arrest affidavit says surveillance video shows the child was in the car alone for about 18 minutes.

Tejada-Monfonte says the child was sweating profusely, but otherwise uninjured.

The Department of Children and Families turned the child over to custody of a family member.