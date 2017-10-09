Miami Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster resigns following video

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has resigned after video surfaced appearing to show him snorting a white powdery substance at a desk.

Hours after the 56-second video was posted on Facebook and Twitter, Foerster announced his resignation in a statement released Monday by the team.

The video appears to show Foerster and the powdery substance on the desk. The man is holding a rolled-up $20 bill in his right hand, and appears to adjust the camera with his left hand.

“I want to apologize to the organization, and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need, with the support of my family and medical professionals,” he said. It’s unclear when or where the video was made, or how it became public.

Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined head coach Adam Gase’s staff in Miami last year.

“Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time,” the team said in a statement that accompanied Foerster’s resignation announcement.

Monday morning, the Dolphins released the following statement:

Foerster also released the following statement:

