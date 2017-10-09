Medical officials see cases of head lice spike during Halloween season

(WFLA) – It’s almost that time of year for kids to go trick-or-treating.

But parents, be aware when you’re shopping for costumes.

Some medical officials say cases of head lice rise this time of year.

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has more on how you can prevent these creepy predators from getting in to your children’s hair in the video above.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES