McDonald’s brought Szechuan sauce back for one day, but it wasn’t enough

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of “Rick and Morty” lined up at McDonald’s for a saucy surprise this weekend, but many were left empty-handed.

On Saturday, select McDonald’s locations released Szechuan sauce.

The Tampa Bay giveaway locations included:

300 – 38th Avenue North St. Petersburg, 33704

2101 E. 13th Ave. Tampa, 33605

1520 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, 33606

11707 N. 56th Street, Tampa, 33617

1720 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, 34293

9600 4th Street North, St. Petersburg 33702

5170 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park,33781

4595 – 34th Street South, St. Petersburg, 33711

4145 – 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, 33709

1020 – 34th Street North, St. Petersburg, 33713

44400 US Hwy 27 N, Davenport, 33897

317 Hinson Avenue Highway 17-92 & “B” Street, Haines City, 33844

36204 US Hwy 27 N, Haines City, 33844

2420 Land O’Lakes Blvd., Land O’Lakes, 34639

9121 Little Road, New Port Richey, 34654

The sauce was featured in an episode of the popular cartoon, and it had not been served since 1998.

The one-day release event left fans begging for more sauce as some said the amount given out wasn’t enough.

McDonald’s responded and said their “super limited batch, though well-intended, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet the demand.”

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

So, in efforts to make good on their sauce promise, McDonald’s said it will release the Szechuan sauce again in the Winter.

