McDonald’s brought Szechuan sauce back for one day, but it wasn’t enough

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of “Rick and Morty” lined up at McDonald’s for a saucy surprise this weekend, but many were left empty-handed.

On Saturday, select McDonald’s locations released Szechuan sauce.

The sauce was featured in an episode of the popular cartoon, and it had not been served since 1998.

The one-day release event left fans begging for more sauce as some said the amount given out wasn’t enough.

McDonald’s responded and said their “super limited batch, though well-intended, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet the demand.”

So, in efforts to make good on their sauce promise, McDonald’s said it will release the Szechuan sauce again in the Winter.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates and more sauce day details.

