McDonald’s brought Szechuan sauce back for one day, but it wasn’t enough

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Fans of “Rick and Morty” lined up at McDonald’s for a saucy surprise this weekend, but many were left empty-handed.
On Saturday, select McDonald’s locations released Szechuan sauce.
The Tampa Bay giveaway locations included:
- 300 – 38th Avenue North St. Petersburg, 33704
- 2101 E. 13th Ave. Tampa, 33605
- 1520 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, 33606
- 11707 N. 56th Street, Tampa, 33617
- 1720 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, 34293
- 9600 4th Street North, St. Petersburg 33702
- 5170 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park,33781
- 4595 – 34th Street South, St. Petersburg, 33711
- 4145 – 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, 33709
- 1020 – 34th Street North, St. Petersburg, 33713
- 44400 US Hwy 27 N, Davenport, 33897
- 317 Hinson Avenue Highway 17-92 & “B” Street, Haines City, 33844
- 36204 US Hwy 27 N, Haines City, 33844
- 2420 Land O’Lakes Blvd., Land O’Lakes, 34639
- 9121 Little Road, New Port Richey, 34654
The sauce was featured in an episode of the popular cartoon, and it had not been served since 1998.
The one-day release event left fans begging for more sauce as some said the amount given out wasn’t enough.
McDonald’s responded and said their “super limited batch, though well-intended, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet the demand.”
So, in efforts to make good on their sauce promise, McDonald’s said it will release the Szechuan sauce again in the Winter.
Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates and more sauce day details.
