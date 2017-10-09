Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man with a mental disorder.
Pedro Martinez-Natal is currently taking medication for his illness.
He went outside to work on his vehicle on Monday and went missing.
He drives a blue 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Florida tag HKCA96.
Anyone with information on Martinez-Natal’s whereabouts should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011.
