Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man with a mental disorder.

Pedro Martinez-Natal is currently taking medication for his illness.

He went outside to work on his vehicle on Monday and went missing.

He drives a blue 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Florida tag HKCA96.

Anyone with information on Martinez-Natal’s whereabouts should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011.

