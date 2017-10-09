‘Koetter’s Korner’ focuses on long weekend after loss to Patriots, return of Patrick Murray

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter speaks with News Channel 8 Sport’s Dan Lucas about the return of kicker Patrick Murray after the Buc’s loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday.

“Well, hopefully we got healed up a bit,” Koetter said of the longer weekend after the loss. “We’re not gonna know that until the players get back tomorrow night, but as banger as we were, that’s going to be the main thing. To try and get some guys back on that defensive side.”

The Bucs travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals this Sunday.

‘Koetter’s Korner’ is News Channel 8’s exclusive interview with Bucs Head Coach Dirk Koetter that airs each Monday during the 6 p.m. news cast.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES