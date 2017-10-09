Hillsborough Public Schools superintendent to introduce proposed 2018-19 bell schedule

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins will introduce the proposed 2018-19 bell schedule on Tuesday.

The bell schedule will be introduced at 11:30 a.m. in the school board auditorium.

Nearly 57,000 respondents chose a potential bell schedule option in a recent survey. The proposed schedule is based on the one option preferred by the most people.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposed schedule on Oct. 17.

