Hillsborough Public Schools superintendent to introduce proposed 2018-19 bell schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins will introduce the proposed 2018-19 bell schedule on Tuesday.
The bell schedule will be introduced at 11:30 a.m. in the school board auditorium.
Nearly 57,000 respondents chose a potential bell schedule option in a recent survey. The proposed schedule is based on the one option preferred by the most people.
The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposed schedule on Oct. 17.
