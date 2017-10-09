Hernando sheriff seeks help finding sex predator who cut off ankle monitor

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a sexual predator who is on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor.

Investigators say on Saturday, Larry W. Williams, 60, left his residence at 11811 Broad Street in Brooksville, drove to the area of Mondon Hill Road and cut off his ankle monitor. He then tossed the ankle monitor into a wooded area.

Online records show Williams was convicted of three counts of sexual battery/coerce child by adult in 1999 and he was convicted of three more counts in 2011. All of the crimes happened in Hernando County.

Williams is believed to have left the area, most likely in his 1996 GMC Yukon, which is similar to the one in an accompanying photo. The Yukon is blue on the top and grey on the bottom and has Florida tag # 9818TL.

Larry W. Williams has grey hair and blue eyes. He is 6’ 2” tall and weighs 158 lbs. It is not known what clothes he is wearing.

If you have information on this individual, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or Detective Tom Breedlove direct at 352-797-3716 or at tbreedlove@hernandosheriff.org

If you would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com . You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 cash.