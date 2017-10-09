Hernando County youth pastor accused of inappropriately touching underage girl

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County youth pastor is in trouble with the law.
Deputies say Jared Thomas bought alcohol for an underage girl last month and then inappropriately touched her.
Thomas denies the allegations.
