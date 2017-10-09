Crews investigating hazmat situation at hospital in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are responding to a hazmat call Monday afternoon at Mease Hospital in Dunedin.

Units form the Dunedin Fire Department were called to the hospital on Main Street for a reported gas leak around 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters say an unknown amount of ethylene oxide was found.

Hazmat units have been called to the scene as the fire department continues to investigate.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A hospital spokeswoman says the odor was confined to one area of the hospital and is not impacting patients. The hospital is not being evacuated, but we’re told they are diverting ambulances to other hospitals in the area.

News Channel 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Please check back for updates.