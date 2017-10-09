Family’s plea in Tampa cold case: ‘Lord, let her be alive’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The family of a Florida woman who disappeared decades ago has received some long-awaited news.

Tampa Police matched the DNA of two sisters to a jawbone discovered by a schoolboy in 1986.

The jawbone was that of Brenda Williams, a young mother of two who went missing in 1978.

Williams’ sisters attended a cold case forum in 2016, and thought another unidentified woman was their sister.

The Williams family has searched for Brenda for decades, hoping that she’d walked away and started a new life.

The family still doesn’t know how she died, and police are investigating. But they were able to hold a proper funeral service Sept. 10, even as Hurricane Irma threatened the state.

Brenda Williams had waited 40 years, and they wouldn’t let her wait any longer.

