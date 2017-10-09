Crash involving school bus and pickup truck blocks traffic in St. Petersburg

Published:
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are on the scene of a crash between a school bus and pickup truck in St. Petersburg.

Police say the crash happened Monday afternoon near 112th Avenue North and 4th Street North. Northbound traffic on 4th Street is currently blocked off.

A spokesperson for Pinellas County Schools says 24 students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were seriously injured.

The bus was carrying students from Pinellas Central Elementary School. A backup bus is now heading to the scene to pick up students who haven’t already been picked up by parents.

Police say someone from the pickup truck was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

