Cops: Man injured bird at Clearwater Beach, left it on ground

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orlando man is accused of injuring a bird at Clearwater Beach.
Clearwater Police Department officers responded to 534 Mandalay Avenue at 4:29 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.
They say Roosevelt Desire, 31, was on the beach and birds had flocked near him. Officers say Desire swung at the birds with a stick to make the birds go away.
Desire hit a bird and broke its wing.
Officers say he left the bird on the ground and did not offer aid or call for assistance.
Desire was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals.
