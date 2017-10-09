Bucs sign kicker Patrick Murray

By Published:
This is a 2015 photo of Patrick Murray of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster as of Thursday, June 4, 2015 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kicker Patrick Murray is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs announced they had signed Murray Monday and placed kicker Nick Folk on injured reserve with the classification of a minor injury.

Murray got his start in the NFL with the Buccaneers back in 2014 after entering the league as a college free agent. Murray served as the team’s kicker and went 20 of 24 on field goals and 31 of 31 on extra point attempts.

The Cleveland Browns signed Murray in 2016 after he spent most of 2015 on injured reserve.

