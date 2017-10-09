Appointed official who is landlord of sketchy massage spa puts Tampa City Council in awkward light

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the chairman of Tampa’s Code Enforcement Board and a member of the Public Nuisance Abatement Board, Rick Barcena has passed judgment for years on sketchy businesses that pander to the sex trade.

Now an 8 On Your Side investigation reveals Barcena is in an awkward position – he owns property at 3441 West Kennedy Boulevard where Tampa police say an Asian massage spa has profited from prostitution.

Last September, Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward sent Barcena’s company Top Gun Properties LLC a “racketeering” letter as the landlord of Kim’s Spa. They alerted Barcena to a prostitution investigation at the spa where an undercover detective said he was offered sex for money.

The police chief’s letter warned, “This activity may subject your business to be brought before the Public Nuisance Abatement Board.”

Barcena sits on that same city board and has for years. If Tampa police did bring a complaint in front of the nuisance board, Barcena would essentially be passing judgment on his own business interests.

Barcena declined to comment last week but his attorney Anthony Arena told 8 On Your Side that Barcena has no knowledge of prostitution or any other illegal activity going on at Kim’s Spa or a new business – FL Bay Spa – that now operates an Asian massage spa on the same property with the same phone number.

Barcena’s wife Sonia is a partner In Top Gun Properties and also refused to comment when we reached her Monday with questions about what went on behind closed doors at Kim’s and what kind of services are currently offered at FL Bay Spa.

Both businesses have been the subject of discussions on sex industry websites such as “RubMaps” and “USASexGuide.”

Sonia Barcena, like her husband Rick, referred all questions to Arena. Last week Arena told us Barcena has no reason to believe there is ongoing sex trade on his property nor would he tolerate such activity.

All of this puts the Tampa City Council members in a bit of a twist since they appointed Barcena to his code enforcement/nuisance abate board positions two years ago for his fourth term. Those same council members are now actively investigating ways of reviving the city’s bathhouse ordinance as a new tactic to eliminate what they believe is organized and widespread prostitution inside Tampa’s Asian health spas.

Tonight at six, 8 On Your Side asks what council members think about Barcena’s ownership of the spa property and whether it is appropriate that he continues to sit on the board or boards that sometimes regulate businesses that profit from the sex trade.

We’ll also hear from the Polaris Project, a national organization that is dedicated to fighting human trafficking in Asian massage spas and other places where it flourishes. Polaris is now researching Barcena’s ownership of the FL Bay Spa property as well as the city council’s pending effort to crackdown on storefronts for sex.