Animation shows future of Selmon Extension, virtual town hall to be held tonight

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority is holding a virtual town hall meeting regarding the Selmon Expressway Extension on Monday.

Updates on the Selmon Extension will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The extension will a 1.9 mile-long toll lane, located above the median of Gandy Boulevard.

The public has the opportunity to vote for one of two pier design options.

To register for the town hall, you can go online. For participants with no computer access, you can call to 1-888-670-3525, pin number 7999624648.

