8 On Your Side replaces generator lost on flight for family in Puerto Rico

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County family is frustrated after a generator they sent to Puerto Rico to help a family member got lost.

Jose Rodriguez flew to the island on September 30 to check on his family after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico.

Rodriguez checked his baggage, which included supplies and two generators, with Spirit Airlines to travel with him.

After arriving at San Juan Airport, Rodriguez says his supplies and one of the generators made it but the second generator, which cost $1,000, never showed up.

The generators were to help Rodriguez’s family and in-laws who were without power.

His father-in-law needs electricity for his medical device.

“He was in hospice before and he got better, but he uses oxygen,” Rodriguez told us over the phone.

Rodriguez said a Spirit Airlines representative told him he had to wait five days before he could file a claim. He’d have to mail his claim form to Spirit’s Corporate office in Miramar, but the island has limited mail service at the moment.

A News Channel 8 employee had a spare generator and wanted to pay it forward by giving to the family.

Spirit Airlines representatives said they will waive fees to fly that new generator out of Tampa on Tuesday morning to rush to the family in Puerto Rico.

They will also refund the generator that was lost during Rodriguez’s flight on September 30.