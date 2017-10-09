2 men charged with attempted murder of man in unincorporated Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting in unincorporated Clearwater.

Detectives assigned to the robbery/homicide unit arrested the men for attempted murder.

Deputies responded to a 911 call for an armed person at 14660 64th Street North on 7:23 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found Taoufik Borji, 38, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Borji was taken to Bayfront Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say the investigation revealed Borji had an argument earlier than morning with his cousin, Divante Henderson, 25.

The argument was related to a relationship Borji had with Divante’s girlfriend.

Detectives say Divante and his brother, Christopher Henderson, 30, drove to Borji’s house and confronted him outside the home.

Divante took out a handgun and shot Borji multiple times in front of witnesses.

Divante and Christopher turned themselves in to detectives on Monday.

Divante is charged with one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Christopher is charged with one count of principal- attempted murder.

Borji remains in serious condition at Bayfront Medical Center.

