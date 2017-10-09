13th patient from sweltering Florida nursing home dies

FILE- This Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, a patient is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma in Hollywood, Fla. Nine elderly patients died after being kept inside a nursing home that turned into a sweatbox when Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning for three days, even though just across the street was a fully functioning and cooled hospital. Still, even with those facts, it's far from clear whether the deaths will result in a criminal prosecution. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13th patient who lived at a Broward County nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma has died.

NBC 6 in Miami is reporting that a family attorney said Cecilia Franco, 90, has passed away. Franco’s death follows the death of her 93-year-old husband, Miguel, who was also a patient at the nursing home.

Eight patients at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills died after the center was evacuated Sept. 13 due to sweltering heat inside the facility after it lost power.

The state of Florida suspended the license of the nursing home on Sept. 20.

Last week, the nursing home laid off 245 workers.

After the tragedy, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for nursing home rules to be added to the state constitution.

