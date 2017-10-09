13th patient from sweltering Florida nursing home dies

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13th patient who lived at a Broward County nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma has died.
NBC 6 in Miami is reporting that a family attorney said Cecilia Franco, 90, has passed away. Franco’s death follows the death of her 93-year-old husband, Miguel, who was also a patient at the nursing home.
Eight patients at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills died after the center was evacuated Sept. 13 due to sweltering heat inside the facility after it lost power.
The state of Florida suspended the license of the nursing home on Sept. 20.
Last week, the nursing home laid off 245 workers.
After the tragedy, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for nursing home rules to be added to the state constitution.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- People line up at 1 am to sign up for Hurricane Irma aid in Plant City
- Hernando sheriff seeks help finding sex predator who cut off ankle monitor
- Tropical Depression 17 forms, no threat to U.S.
- Family’s plea in Tampa cold case: ‘Lord, let her be alive’
- HART bus schedule changes creating challenges for passengers
- Jerry Jones: Cowboys ‘will not play’ if they disrespect flag
- Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3 a.m. because she didn’t drink milk, police say