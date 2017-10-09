13th patient from sweltering Florida nursing home dies

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13th patient who lived at a Broward County nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma has died.

NBC 6 in Miami is reporting that a family attorney said Cecilia Franco, 90, has passed away. Franco’s death follows the death of her 93-year-old husband, Miguel, who was also a patient at the nursing home.

Eight patients at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills died after the center was evacuated Sept. 13 due to sweltering heat inside the facility after it lost power.

The state of Florida suspended the license of the nursing home on Sept. 20.

Last week, the nursing home laid off 245 workers.

After the tragedy, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for nursing home rules to be added to the state constitution.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

BACK TO TOP STORIES