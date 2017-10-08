Woman hospitalized after St. Pete shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was hospitalized after a shooting in St. Pete on Sunday evening.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of 13th Avenue South around 6:45 p.m.
They said a woman was taken to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.
There is no suspect in custody at this time.
