WATCH: Gators fans burst into song during game to honor Tom Petty

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Petty was honored during a college football game in his hometown this weekend.

Between the third and fourth quarters of Florida’s game against LSU on Saturday, Gators fans stood up to sing one of Petty’s most popular songs – “I Won’t Back Down.”

Petty, who was from Gainesville, died last week at 66 years old after going into cardiac arrest.

Florida’s athletic director told NBC News they wanted to honor the legendary musician who once worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida.

Florida ended up falling to LSU with a final score of 17-16.

