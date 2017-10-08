WATCH: Gators fans burst into song during game to honor Tom Petty

By Published:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Tom Petty was honored during a college football game in his hometown this weekend.

Between the third and fourth quarters of Florida’s game against LSU on Saturday, Gators fans stood up to sing one of Petty’s most popular songs – “I Won’t Back Down.”

Petty, who was from Gainesville, died last week at 66 years old after going into cardiac arrest.

Florida’s athletic director told NBC News they wanted to honor the legendary musician who once worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida.

Florida ended up falling to LSU with a final score of 17-16.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s