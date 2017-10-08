Videos show storm surge, flooding after Hurricane Nate hits Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WFLA) — Just hours after making landfall in southeast Louisiana, Hurricane Nate made a second landfall in Mississippi.

Nate was a Category 1 hurricane at the time of both landfalls. It has since weakened to a tropical storm.

Nate’s landfall in Mississippi brought a heavy storm surge and flooding near Biloxi.

Video shows the surge whipping waves at a lighthouse pier.

The surge could also be seen crashing over a seawall. This video was taken from inside a car on US-90.

Several casinos in the area were hit with flooding. Officials say the water did not reach the inside near the gaming areas.

A storm chaser took this video of flooding from the first-floor of the parking garage at the Golden Nugget Casino.

This video shows high water that flooded the parking garage at the Island View Casino.

Cars were nearly underwater in the lower level of the parking garage at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Firefighters also had to wade through water at the Hard Rock.