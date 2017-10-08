Traffic snarled in Plant City as families try to apply for hurricane relief

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic is backed up early Sunday morning in Plant City as families from all over Hillsborough County try again to get help after Hurricane Irma.

Thousands are trying to qualify for food stamps to help with disaster relief at Plant City Stadium, causing major backups in the area.

About two miles outside of the stadium, near the Hillsborough Community College, there is bumper-to-bumper traffic that extends for miles. Some are trying to apply for relief after Irma, but others stuck in traffic are just trying to get to work.

Our News Channel 8 crew witnessed cars breaking down and overheating as they waited in the long lines of traffic around 6:30 a.m. The assistance site in Plant City reopened at 7 a.m.

On Saturday, thousands waited in lines of cars for hours and even started running out of gas while waiting to get to the assistance site. Many left their cars behind and chose to walk, only to be turned away at the gate.

Once families do get inside, it could take anywhere from 30 minutes to nearly two hours to see if you qualify for aid.

Officials tell News Channel 8 16,000 Hillsborough County families came through the line in just two days.

The site will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Tuesday.

You can check to see if you qualify by visiting this website.