Toledo Zoo receives 3 orphaned cougar cubs from Washington

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The Toledo Zoo is caring for three orphaned cougar cubs sent to Ohio from Washington state.

Zoo officials said Thursday that one of the cubs is 10-12 weeks old. The other two are around 3 weeks old and came from a litter of four. The other two cubs in that litter were sent to a New Jersey zoo.

Visitors can watch the staff bottle-feed the two younger cubs at around 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily near an indoor viewing area for elephants at the Toledo facility.

The zoo in northwest Ohio had no cougars before the cubs arrived.

Cougars are found throughout North America, but it’s been more than a 100 years since there’s been a confirmed sighting in Ohio.

