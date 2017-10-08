Suspect sought in theft of boat motors in Lake Wales

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help catching a boat motor burglar.
According to deputies, sometime between the hours of 6:00 p.m. on Friday, someone cut the cable securing the chain link fence around Gary’s Boating Center, located at 15520 US Hwy 27 in Lake Wales, and stole seven Yamaha brand boat motors worth $78,000 in total.
The following motors were stolen:
- A 2016 Yamaha F70 LA serial number 6CJL1051724
- A 2015 Yamaha F70 LA serial number 6CJL1035621
- A 2015 Yamaha F115 LB serial number 6EKL-1008749
- A 2015 Yamaha 70 HP serial number 6CJL1051746
- A 2014 Yamaha 150 HP serial number 63PX1136712
- A 2011 Yamaha F70 LA serial number 6CJL-1005874
If you know anything about the incident or if you saw anything suspicious in the area during that time frame, please contact Detective Billo at 863-678-4115. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477)or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip online. Tipsters can also send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. Anonymity is guaranteed.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Body of missing kayaker found in Gibsonton
- VP Pence leaves NFL game after anthem protests
- Dad sent missing toddler to alley at 3 a.m. because she didn’t drink milk, police say
- Dove apologizes for Facebook soap ad that many call racist
- WATCH: Gators fans burst into song during game to honor Tom Petty
- 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies shows up on weather radar
- Big changes coming this year for Black Friday