Suspect sought in theft of boat motors in Lake Wales

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help catching a boat motor burglar.

According to deputies, sometime between the hours of 6:00 p.m. on Friday, someone cut the cable securing the chain link fence around Gary’s Boating Center, located at 15520 US Hwy 27 in Lake Wales, and stole seven Yamaha brand boat motors worth $78,000 in total.

The following motors were stolen:

  • A 2016 Yamaha F70 LA serial number 6CJL1051724
  • A 2015 Yamaha F70 LA serial number 6CJL1035621
  • A 2015 Yamaha F115 LB serial number 6EKL-1008749
  • A 2015 Yamaha 70 HP serial number 6CJL1051746
  • A 2014 Yamaha 150 HP serial number 63PX1136712
  • A 2011 Yamaha F70 LA serial number 6CJL-1005874

If you know anything about the incident or if you saw anything suspicious in the area during that time frame, please contact Detective Billo at 863-678-4115. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477)or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip online. Tipsters can also send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. Anonymity is guaranteed.

